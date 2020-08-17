Lonesome Lounge Sessions
WHAT ARE THE LONESOME LOUNGE SESSIONS?
The Lonesome Lounge Sessions is a music series that transforms the Lonesome Rose - the oldest honky-tonk on the St. Mary’s strip - into a unique cultural rendezvous that brings together the best in live roots music and eclectic mid-century modern furniture in one space.
Kathryn Legendre was born in San Antone but she now hangs her hat up i-35 in Austin, TX. We were fortunate to have her tear up the oldest Honky Tonk on the St. Mary's strip right in her hometown.
When Tony Romero and the Spiders showed up to the Lonesome Rose to record, we didn't know what to expect. As a matter of fact a few members of the Spiders hadn't even met until the day of the taping.
In December of 2019 Bill Callahan stepped out on the Lonesome Rose stage in a tan country nudie suit with pearl snap buttons and psychedelic flowers. He was there to perform for us.
Mr. Pidge's sound has been described as a blend of funk, future-soul, and dream R&B. We like all of that. Their band rolled through the Lonesome Rose ready to rock, masked up and safely distant.
We had the privilege to hear from the Texas Piano Man himself, Robert Ellis last November (2019) live at the Lonesome Rose. Ellis crooned his original Texas-style showtunes blending genres from Jazz to Rock and Country.
Local Rock & Roll legends, Los #3 Dinners made their way to the Lonesome Rose to serve up a severe slab of San Antonio rock and talked with Garrett. T.…
Last October (2019), Erika Wennerstrom took a trip down I-35 to play for her fans in San Antone at the second Lonesome Lounge Session. She and her band…
Local R&B crooner Alyson Alonzo joins us for our second Local Session at the Lonesome Rose. Alyson shares how she's been playing live music during the…
William Tyler, Nashville's 'rual New Age' composer and instrumentalist joined us for our first Lonesome Lounge Session in September 2019. He shared a…
'El Chief' himself, Santiago Jimenez Jr. graces the Lonesome Rose stage with a special set featuring songs composed by his father and an interview with…