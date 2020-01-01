Tell Your Story On Worth Repeating
Most of the people who get on stage at Worth Repeating have never told a story in front of an audience before. We have a stellar group of volunteers and staff to help you through the entire process, from rehearsing your story to getting over stage fright.
We're doing two more virtual events this year and then resuming in-person events in the theater here at Texas Public Radio. If you want to tell a story at one of the virtual events, we'll help you record your story as a video.
Upcoming Events
Every Worth Repeating event has a theme. If you aren't sure which theme fits your story, we can help you figure it out.
September 14: "Starstruck" (Virtual)
Stories about brushes with fame, celebrity sightings, awkward autographs, and superfans. There's an old piece of advice to never meet your idols, and we want to hear from everyone who did anyway.
October 12: "Fear" (Virtual)
Stories about the time you were more scared than you’ve ever been, your weird phobia, your secret dread, or a good old fashioned ghost story. October is supposedly the spooky month, but real fear is year-round.
November 9: "No Pain, No Gain"
Stories about the long climb to the top and the hits you take along the way. Not all of us are preparing to face the world heavyweight champion in a bid to impress our crush, but we can glean some wisdom from Rocky Balboa nonetheless: A training montage gets results.
December: "Roots"
Stories about where you come from, the people you grew up with, or the experiences that made you who you are. You can’t choose where you’re from, but you can choose the stories you tell about it.
February: "Secrets"
March: "Quitters"
Meet the Story Board
These are the volunteers and staff who make the show happen. When you submit your story, you may hear back from one of them.
|Christopher Breakell, Standup comedian and writer
|Ben Henry, TPR Staff
|Kim Johnson, TPR Staff
|Vanessa Martinez
|Tori Pool, Standup comedian and writer
|Gregory Valdez, Writer and marketing consultant
|Dallas Williams, TPR Staff
|Bria Woods, San Antonio Report Photojournalist
Check Out Previous Events
Past storytellers might give you some inspiration for how to tell your own story. You can listen to the Worth Repeating podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or any other podcast app, or watch videos of recent virtual events on our Facebook page, like The Talk, Happy Accidents, and Fight or Flight.