Tell Your Story On Worth Repeating

Upcoming Events

Every Worth Repeating event has a theme. If you aren't sure which theme fits your story, we can help you figure it out.

September 14: "Starstruck" (Virtual)



Stories about brushes with fame, celebrity sightings, awkward autographs, and superfans. There's an old piece of advice to never meet your idols, and we want to hear from everyone who did anyway.

October 12: "Fear" (Virtual)



Stories about the time you were more scared than you’ve ever been, your weird phobia, your secret dread, or a good old fashioned ghost story. October is supposedly the spooky month, but real fear is year-round.

November 9: "No Pain, No Gain"



Stories about the long climb to the top and the hits you take along the way. Not all of us are preparing to face the world heavyweight champion in a bid to impress our crush, but we can glean some wisdom from Rocky Balboa nonetheless: A training montage gets results.

December: "Roots"



Stories about where you come from, the people you grew up with, or the experiences that made you who you are. You can’t choose where you’re from, but you can choose the stories you tell about it.

February: "Secrets"



March: "Quitters"

