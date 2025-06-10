The unlikely librarian and other stories

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share more stories on the theme, Serviced. Stories in this episode include an overly available teacher, a loud librarian, a summer job that left someone hanging and more. Notable and dripping with empathy these stories reveal the motivations behind the jobs we take because we must.

1 of 7 — 04-08-2025_Worth Repeating_Oscar Moreno_14.jpg OSCAR MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY 2 of 7 — 04-08-2025_Worth Repeating_Oscar Moreno_38.jpg OSCAR MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY 3 of 7 — 04-08-2025_Worth Repeating_Oscar Moreno_42.jpg OSCAR MORENO 4 of 7 — 04-08-2025_Worth Repeating_Oscar Moreno_57.jpg OSCAR MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY 5 of 7 — 04-08-2025_Worth Repeating_Oscar Moreno_62.jpg OSCAR MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY 6 of 7 — 04-08-2025_Worth Repeating_Oscar Moreno_73.jpg OSCAR MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY 7 of 7 — 04-08-2025_Worth Repeating_Oscar Moreno_84.jpg OSCAR MORENO

Each story was recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center in downtown San Antonio, often to sold out crowds. If you attended one of the live events, we want to hear from you. Consider filling out the survey below and let us know your experience. What did you like? What themes do you want to see next year? You can fill out the survey here . Not into surveys? Shoot us an email at worthrepeating@tpr.org .

Worth Repeating returns fall 2025. Catch up on past episodes and look for next season's ticket announcements, coming soon.