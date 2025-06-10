© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM in Gonzales is currently off-air. The internet stream is unaffected.
Worth Repeating

The unlikely librarian and other stories

By Tori Pool
Published June 10, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Rose explains how she might not be wanted back at certain jobs.
Oscar Moreno/ Texas Public Radio
Rose explains how she might not be wanted back at certain jobs.

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share stories on the theme, Serviced. Each features stories about the person behind the job including a teacher, a librarian, a waitress, and more.

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share more stories on the theme, Serviced. Stories in this episode include an overly available teacher, a loud librarian, a summer job that left someone hanging and more. Notable and dripping with empathy these stories reveal the motivations behind the jobs we take because we must.

1 of 7  — 04-08-2025_Worth Repeating_Oscar Moreno_14.jpg
OSCAR MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY
2 of 7  — 04-08-2025_Worth Repeating_Oscar Moreno_38.jpg
OSCAR MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY
3 of 7  — 04-08-2025_Worth Repeating_Oscar Moreno_42.jpg
OSCAR MORENO
4 of 7  — 04-08-2025_Worth Repeating_Oscar Moreno_57.jpg
OSCAR MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY
5 of 7  — 04-08-2025_Worth Repeating_Oscar Moreno_62.jpg
OSCAR MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY
6 of 7  — 04-08-2025_Worth Repeating_Oscar Moreno_73.jpg
OSCAR MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY
7 of 7  — 04-08-2025_Worth Repeating_Oscar Moreno_84.jpg
OSCAR MORENO

Each story was recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center in downtown San Antonio, often to sold out crowds. If you attended one of the live events, we want to hear from you. Consider filling out the survey below and let us know your experience. What did you like? What themes do you want to see next year? You can fill out the survey here. Not into surveys? Shoot us an email at worthrepeating@tpr.org.

Worth Repeating returns fall 2025. Catch up on past episodes and look for next season's ticket announcements, coming soon.

This episode of Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation, the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture and the Lifshutz Foundation. Sound Production by Sound Crane Audio Sound Crane Audio. Photography by Oscar Moreno / Texas Public Radio.

Tags
Worth Repeating Worth Repeating
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool