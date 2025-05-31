© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Worth Repeating

Mud-man saves the pledge drive and other stories

By Tori Pool
Published May 31, 2025 at 2:45 PM CDT
Jeff explains how he'd rather go for a hike in a storm than work on rental contracts.
Chase Otero/ Texas Public Radio
In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share stories on the theme, Transmitted. Stories featured include two very different STI clinic experiences, and the man that hiked to save a pledge drive.

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share stories on the theme, Transmitted. Stories featured in this episode include the importance of sex talk, a hike with less mud than expected, and a case of just hot sex. Lighthearted and teeming with real life concerns, these stories share the electricity of the things that are carried from person to person.

Each live event is recorded at TPR’s Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center often to sold out crowds. Did you attend an event this past season? If so, I want to hear from you. Share your thoughts on your experience, give suggestions on musical guests, and maybe submit a theme idea or two! Fill out our survey here. Not a survey person? That’s ok! You can send us feedback directly by emailing worthrepeating@tpr.org.

Worth Repeating returns fall 2025. Catch up on past episodes and look for next season's ticket announcements, coming soon. This episode of Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation, the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture and the Lifshutz Foundation.

Sound Production by Sound Crane Audio Sound Crane Audio. Photography by Chase Otero/ Texas Public Radio.

