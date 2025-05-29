Don't tell mom I got run over and other stories

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share stories on the theme, Leashed. Stories featured in this episode include a kinky evening with friends, a polite way to get run over, and a lost dog that left an impression. Touching and at times unintentionally hilarious each story explains why we sometimes keep a short leash.

1 of 5 — 79-646A6639.jpg Ramon Aguilar/ Texas Public Radio 2 of 5 — 58-646A6492.jpg Ramon Aguilar/ Texas Public Radio 3 of 5 — 62-646A6520.jpg Ramon Aguilar/ Texas Public Radio 4 of 5 — 74-646A6597.jpg Ramon Aguilar/ Texas Public Radio 5 of 5 — 66-646A6528.jpg Ramon Aguilar/ Texas Public Radio

Each live event is recorded at TPR’s Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center often to sold out crowds. Did you attend an event this past season? If so, I want to hear from you. Share your thoughts on your experience, give suggestions on musical guests, and maybe submit a theme idea or two! Fill out our survey here . Not a survey person? That’s ok! You can send us feedback directly by emailing worthrepeating@tpr.org .

Worth Repeating returns fall 2025. Catch up on past episodes and look for next season's ticket announcements, coming soon. This episode of Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation, the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture and the Lifshutz Foundation.