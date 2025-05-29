Don't tell mom I got run over and other stories
In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share stories on the theme, Leashed. Stories featured include an evening spent all tied up, a kid in need of skittles, and a lost four-legged friend.
In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share stories on the theme, Leashed. Stories featured in this episode include a kinky evening with friends, a polite way to get run over, and a lost dog that left an impression. Touching and at times unintentionally hilarious each story explains why we sometimes keep a short leash.
Each live event is recorded at TPR’s Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center often to sold out crowds. Did you attend an event this past season? If so, I want to hear from you. Share your thoughts on your experience, give suggestions on musical guests, and maybe submit a theme idea or two! Fill out our survey here. Not a survey person? That’s ok! You can send us feedback directly by emailing worthrepeating@tpr.org.
Worth Repeating returns fall 2025. Catch up on past episodes and look for next season's ticket announcements, coming soon. This episode of Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation, the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture and the Lifshutz Foundation.
Sound Production by Sound Crane Audio Sound Crane Audio.
Photography by Ramon Aguilar/ Texas Public Radio