David Martin Davies is a veteran journalist with more than 30 years of experience covering Texas, the border and Mexico.

Davies is the host of "The Source," an hour-long live call-in news program that airs on KSTX at noon Monday through Thursday. Since 1999 he was been the host and producer of "Texas Matters," a weekly radio news magazine and podcast that looks at the issues, events and people in the Lone Star State.

Davies' reporting has been featured on National Public Radio, American Public Media's "Marketplace" and the BBC. He has written for The San Antonio Light, The San Antonio Express-News, The Texas Observer and other publications.

His reporting has been recognized with numerous awards. In 2019 Davies was honored with a National Edward R. MurrowAward for his radio documentary exposing human sex trafficking. Davies was also awarded in 2019 by the Public Radio News Directors Inc. for best talk show. Davies was named the 2008 Texas Radio Journalist of the Year by the Houston Press Club. In 2019 he was recognized with a First Amendment Awards by the Fort Worth Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. The Association for Women in Communications San Antonio Professional Chapter honored Davies with the 2015 Edna McGaffey Media Excellence Headliner Award.