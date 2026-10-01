David Martin DaviesSenior Reporter and Host, "The Source," "Texas Matters"
David Martin Davies is a veteran journalist with more than 30 years of experience covering Texas, the border and Mexico.
Davies is the host of "The Source," an hour-long live call-in news program that airs on KSTX at noon Monday through Thursday. Since 1999 he was been the host and producer of "Texas Matters," a weekly radio news magazine and podcast that looks at the issues, events and people in the Lone Star State.
Davies' reporting has been featured on National Public Radio, American Public Media's "Marketplace" and the BBC. He has written for The San Antonio Light, The San Antonio Express-News, The Texas Observer and other publications.
His reporting has been recognized with numerous awards. In 2019 Davies was honored with a National Edward R. MurrowAward for his radio documentary exposing human sex trafficking. Davies was also awarded in 2019 by the Public Radio News Directors Inc. for best talk show. Davies was named the 2008 Texas Radio Journalist of the Year by the Houston Press Club. In 2019 he was recognized with a First Amendment Awards by the Fort Worth Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. The Association for Women in Communications San Antonio Professional Chapter honored Davies with the 2015 Edna McGaffey Media Excellence Headliner Award.
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Throughout this political season, we’ve been subjected to politicians muddying the facts to get what they want — often without having to answer for it. Twenty years ago, philosopher Harry G. Frankfurt published the definitive book on the subject of B.S. But what exactly is that? And is it even more damaging than an outright lie? We talk with an expert on B.S. who says it’s time we learned to recognize it — and stop putting up with it.
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This week on Texas Matters: Democratic candidate for governor, Gina Hinojosa, makes her closing pitch to voters. And in the last days before election day — it's prime time for campaign text messaging.
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The Trump administration’s mass deportation enforcement is creating a new family-separation crisis. Frequently parents are being detained or deported while their children remain in the United States, often with relatives, friends, neighbors or temporary caregivers. What does the future look like for this children who were left behind?
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The Trump administration is deporting hundreds of thousands of Haitian immigrants who had Temporary Protected Status. But a new PBS FRONTLINE documentary reveals they are being sent back to Haiti which is overwhelmed by gang violence, kidnappings and killings.
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Record early voting turnout in Texas accompanied by long lines, voting machine complaints and registration problemsEarly voting turnout for the current midterm election is trending at historic levels. Bexar County is on track to surpass voter participation during the 2024 presidential election.But with heavy turnout comes challenges – including long lines, isolated reports of toutch screen vote flipping and suspended voter registrations. We are joined by Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew.
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From the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to the public fascination with accused killer Luigi Mangione, a troubling question is emerging in American politics: Are more Americans becoming willing to justify violence when it serves a cause they believe in?
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Billionaires like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and Mark Zuckerberg are using their tremendous wealth, influence and A.I to undermine democracy. They are able to control essential public communication, information and government operations. As mass surveillance goes mainstream with algorithms designed to quash descent, a warning about what the future holds is emerging. Jill Lepore, Harvard historian and staff writer with The New Yorker, joins us to discuss "The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State."
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Yale's Health Care Affordability Lab is launching a new project aimed at bringing down healthcare costs. They have identified $450 billion in savings that could happen without a complete overhaul of the health care system.
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As the city of San Antonio is developing a bond package of city improvements, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones has been challenged by City Council on being able to pick the three chairpersons to lead the 2027 bond process. Council members passed an ordinance to give themselves that authority. Mayor Jones joins us to give us an update on bonds and discuss whether this move could delay moving forward.
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The San Antonio Food Bank is pursuing a new revenue source to rescue more surplus food as high grocery prices and reduced access to federal food assistance put additional pressure on South Texas families.