Bereavement Center extends healing work to Kerr County

When the July floods tore through Kerr County, leaving behind devastation and grief, one of the quietest yet most vital responses came not from heavy machinery or rescue crews, but from counselors, educators, and grief specialists. The Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas, based in San Antonio, has been working steadily in the Hill Country to help children and families cope with loss.

Founded in 1997, the nonprofit is South Texas’ primary resource for children and families navigating grief. Its programs range from peer support groups and counseling to school partnerships and crisis response. In Kerr County, the center’s work has focused on creating safe spaces for children to process the trauma of sudden loss. Through “healing circles,” families are invited into guided conversations where grief can be spoken, heard, and shared.

Adriana McKinnon, the Center’s chief program officer and a licensed counselor, emphasizes that children’s grief often takes forms adults may not immediately recognize, changes in behavior, sleep, or even physical health.

The center has also provided practical resources for parents and caregivers, offering tools to guide difficult conversations and advice on how to answer children’s questions about tragedy. These efforts, combined with the presence of counselors in Kerr County, aim to prevent grief from becoming a silent, isolating burden.

Guest:

Devan Aguilar-Mock is the School-Based Program Director at The Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas.

