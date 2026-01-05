A preview of the big political fights of 2026

Now that 2025 has been logged into the history books, we can look at it and marvel at the rollercoaster ride of local politics. There was a crowded race for San Antonio mayor that resulted in the final victory of Gina Ortiz Jones, a public debate about Project Marvel, a new city council installed with a four-year term and a Republican mid-decade redistricting ploy.

But the year 2026 promises to be even wilder— mainly due to the party primaries and growing disenchantment with Republican policies.

The marquee political race for Bexar County will be the Democratic primary for Bexar County Judge. County Judge Peter Sakai’s seat is on the 2026 ballot, but he is facing a high-profile Democrat-on-Democrat primary challenge from former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

There are deep loyalties to both candidates in the Bexar County Democratic Party. The contest will likely become a fight over public safety/jail performance, flood readiness, and the county’s long-term fiscal posture.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales is not seeking reelection and eight candidates have filed for the Democratic nomination: former Fourth Court of Appeals Justice Luz Elena Chapa, prosecutors Oscar Salinas and Angelica Carrión Powers, criminal defense attorneys Veronica Legarreta, Shannon Locke and Meredith Chacon, who ran in Republicans’ DA primary in 2022, Jane Davis, who serves as chief of the Juvenile Section in the DA’s office, and James Bethke.

Ashley Foster, a former felony prosecutor, was the only Republican candidate who filed for the primary, running unopposed for her party's nomination.

State Rep. Ray Lopez (D) is not seeking reelection to represent HD-125 on the county’s West Side and that has opened up the gate for a four-way Democratic primary.

Michelle Barrientes Vela is running for the nomination. She is known for her time as a Bexar County Constable who was charged with tampering with records and later acquitted.

Lopez’s former chief of staff, Donovon Rodriguez, and an SAISD teachers’ union leader, Adrian Reyna have filed for the office. And former Republican Carlos Antonio Raymond is seeking the Democratic nomination.

Among the local congressional contests, the Republican primary for CD-21 in the Texas Hill Country is growing in intensity. This is an area considered safe Republican territory.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Dripping Springs) is giving up his seat to seek the GOP nomination for Texas Attorney General.

Thirteen candidates are running in the Republican primary to replace Roy. Two candidates lead in media attention and endorsements: Mark Teixeira and Trey Trainor.

Teixeira is a former professional baseball player and World Series champion. Teixeira says he would support the military and end American involvement in long-term conflicts. He says he would support law enforcement and border security to promote local and national safety. He says he would cut federal spending and promote Texas’ oil, gas, and nuclear industries to improve the economy.

Trainor is a lawyer who previously worked as general counsel for the Texas Secretary of State and the Republican Party of Texas. He also served as a commissioner on the Federal Election Commission (FEC) from 2020 to 2025. Trainor says his legislative priorities would be improving border security, reducing federal spending, and upholding Constitutional rights.

Also running in the primary are Daniel Betts, Jason Cahill, Jacques DuBose, Ezekiel Enriquez, Denis Goulet, Weston Martinez, Matt Okerson, Paul Rojas, Kyle Sinclair, Heather Tessmer, and Mike Wheeler.

On the Democratic side Kristin Hook, Gary Taylor, Regina Vanburg, and Daniel Weber are running in the Democratic primary for U.S. House Texas District 21.

Key dates to anchor your 2026 political calendar:



Early voting: Feb. 17- Feb. 27, 2026

Primary Election: March 3, 2026

Primary Runoff: May 26, 2026

General Election: November 3, 2026



Guests:

Andrea Drusch is a local government reporter for the S A Report.

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

