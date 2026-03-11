As smart devices multiply, so do fears over digital surveillance

The many devices that Americans buy for convenience — smartphones, smart-home systems, cars, wearables and medical technologies — are also building a vast archive of evidence that police and prosecutors can use in criminal cases.

In his new book Your Data Will Be Used Against You: Policing in the Age of Self-Surveillance, George Washington University law professor Andrew Guthrie Ferguson warns that digital life is creating a form of self-surveillance far beyond what constitutional law was built to handle.

Ferguson’s central concern is that laws and privacy protections have not kept pace with the explosion of this new technology. He argues that once investigators obtain a warrant, highly personal data can be snatched including health information, location histories and google searches.

One of the best-known examples came from Ohio, where data from a man’s pacemaker helped authorities challenge his account of a house fire and support arson and insurance fraud charges. The case became an early symbol of how intimate digital data can move from private life into the courtroom.

The debate comes as police agencies expand high-tech surveillance tools. Real-time crime centers increasingly combine video feeds, analytics and drone footage, while “drone as first responder” programs are spreading to more cities. In Texas, the Department of Public Safety has sharply expanded its drone operations in recent years.

Supporters of these systems say they can help solve crimes faster, improve situational awareness and, in some cases, reduce risks to officers and the public.

But civil-liberties advocates warn that the same tools can be turned toward broad monitoring of ordinary people, protesters and put down political dissent. Ferguson calls for stronger legal guardrails, including stricter rules for government access to sensitive data and legislation such as the Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act, which would limit officials’ ability to buy personal data from brokers without a warrant.

His argument is not that smart technology must be abandoned, but that democratic societies need clearer limits on how the state can use what people’s devices reveal about them.

Andrew Guthrie Ferguson is a George Washington University law professor and the author of “Your Data Will Be Used Against You: Policing in the Age of Self-Surveillance.”

