Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones seeks to boost voter participation

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is looking to boost voter participation in the city, tighten oversight of area data centers, and push back against new immigration detention facilities.

On voting, Jones announced a proposed Mayor’s Commission on Voting, a nonpartisan advisory body aimed at increasing participation across the city. She also urged U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz to oppose the SAVE Act, arguing it could create new barriers for eligible voters.

Supporters say those moves fit San Antonio’s long-standing need to improve turnout. However, the city isn’t able to do a lot directly to increase voting since election administration is largely handled by Bexar County and the state.

Jones has also joined a broader city council effort to try to limit San Antonio’s fast-growing data-center industry. Council members recently discussed zoning changes, better coordination between CPS Energy and SAWS, and possible policies steering data centers toward recycled water instead of potable supplies. Business advocates argue data centers can bring construction work, tax revenue, and higher-paying technical jobs, making the challenge more about managing data centers growth with requirements for water conservation.

Public concern about heavy-handed immigration enforcement continues to be an issue Jones is taking a public stand against. She has voiced opposition to a planned ICE mega detention center in San Antonio. She called on Texas’ congressional delegation not to fund the facility, and the council later voted 8-2 to explore zoning changes and a possible moratorium on new private detention centers. Still, city officials have acknowledged the limits of local authority: federal facilities are generally beyond the reach of local zoning rules.

