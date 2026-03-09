Councilmember Sukh Kaur speaks out

San Antonio City Council is looking to move forward after a week of internal rift due to a confrontation between Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur. The conflict escalated into an 8-1 City Council vote to censure the mayor on Friday.

Kaur, who filed the complaint, was not present for the vote, and Jones recused herself, so the vote was not Kaur “against” the mayor so much as a broader rebuke from the council about what they called a pattern of behavior by Jones.

The dispute began with a February 5 argument tied to the Bonham Exchange, a downtown nightclub facing a long-running fire-safety dispute over sprinkler requirements and occupancy limits. Jones told TPR that she raised her voice and used profanity toward Kaur during that disagreement.

An outside investigation, commissioned by the city, found that the mayor’s conduct violated the city’s code of conduct and workplace policies, though the full report has not been made public.

But the clash did not emerge in a vacuum. The incident landed in the middle of months of growing tension between Jones and several council members over her leadership style, communication, and efforts to reshape how council business moves through committees.

Some council members have described a pattern of strained interactions, while Jones and her supporters have argued that she is challenging the city’s usual way of doing business and pushing needed change.

Whether this will keep the council from working together remains the bigger question. In San Antonio’s weak-mayor system, the mayor’s agenda depends heavily on cooperation from council colleagues.

Several members said they hope the censure serves as a reset, not a permanent fracture. The resolution requires Jones to step aside temporarily as chair of the Governance Committee and complete leadership training, while she has said she wants to move forward and focus on “the people’s work.”

