Ron Nirenberg turns the page with new book and new campaign

Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is stepping back into public view in two ways at once: as the Democratic nominee for Bexar County judge and as the co-author of a new memoir about leadership, public service and city government.

The book, “Nirenberg: The Education of a Texas Public Servant,” is an account of the former Mayor’s eight years leading San Antonio through periods of crisis and change.

Nirenberg secured the Democratic nomination for Bexar County judge last week by defeating incumbent Peter Sakai in the March 3 primary.

Nirenberg won with about 62% of the vote and now advances to the November general election, where he will face Republican Patrick Von Dohlen.

The book arrives as a reflection on Nirenberg’s tenure as mayor from 2017 to 2025, a period that included the COVID-19 pandemic, Winter Storm Uri, and the civic unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd.

The memoir is both personal and political, tracing Nirenberg’s upbringing in a multicultural Texas family, his path through public policy and civic media, and his governing style in a growing, increasingly complex city. The publisher says the book also highlights his work on workforce development, affordable housing, education and equity-focused planning.

The book also provides insight into Nirenberg’s thoughts on what government leadership should look like in a polarized era. He emphasizes finding pragmatic solutions by building coalitions across political camps.

Skeptics may view the book as arriving at a politically convenient moment, just as Nirenberg begins a new countywide campaign. The timing ensures the memoir will be read not only as a look back, but also as a statement about what kind of leader he wants voters to see now.

Nirenberg co-wrote the volume with Trinity University historian David W. Lesch. It will be released March 24 from Trinity University Press.

Guest:

Ron Nirenberg is the former mayor of San Antonio and the Democratic nominee for Bexar County judge. He is the author of “Nirenberg: The Education of a Texas Public Servant.”

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982.

During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Monday, March 9, 2026 at noon.

