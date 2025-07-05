-
Residents say Kerr County’s use of CodeRED alerts was sporadic and inconsistent. Local officials have not answered questions about when and how they utilized the system, which has been in place since 2009.
Social media users shared the news far and wide, highlighting the importance — and the difficulty — of separating fact from fiction during a disaster.
County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark urged residents to drop off gift cards to assist victims at the county offices of 15 different departments.
After the tragic flooding in Kerr County, photographs depict a battered but resilient community.
The organizations working together to help the flood victims said that 'no additional in-kind donations (clothing, food, supplies) are needed in Kerrville.' They said the best way to help is with monetary donations.
Live updates: At least 94 people died in Guadalupe River flood; at least 22 more in Central Texas floodsAlso: San Antonio mourned the victims in a Travis Park vigil; UTSA said one of its teachers died in the Guadalupe River flood; Kerrville officials said a privately owned drone collided with a helicopter conducting search and rescue operations.
Alfonso Solis is helping families search for their loved ones after this weekend's devastating floods.
Dozens of San Antonio residents gathered with city and faith leaders to remember the victims and families of those who have died in Kerr County's disastrous weekend flooding.
When natural disasters strike and federal emergency declarations are made, the U.S. Small Business Administration steps in with a vital recovery tool: low-interest disaster loans — including for communities in Central Texas recently impacted by flash flooding.
The school district confirmed the deaths of Reece Zunker, a current district teacher, and his wife Paula Zunker, a former teacher. Their children were among the many people still missing.