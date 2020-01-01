Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.

She interned with the Voces Oral History Center, where she wrote and narrated a series of audio pieces highlighting notable Latinos for Hispanic Heritage Month in collaboration with Austin's NPR station KUT. She also worked as a reporter and producer on season 3 of Darkness, a true crime podcast for UT Austin's audio production house, The Drag.

She is a life-long San Antonian and is a recent journalism graduate from The University of Texas at Austin's School of Journalism.