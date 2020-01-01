© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Marian Navarro

Producer for Morning Edition and Fronteras

Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.

She interned with the Voces Oral History Center, where she wrote and narrated a series of audio pieces highlighting notable Latinos for Hispanic Heritage Month in collaboration with Austin's NPR station KUT. She also worked as a reporter and producer on season 3 of Darkness, a true crime podcast for UT Austin's audio production house, The Drag.

She is a life-long San Antonian and is a recent journalism graduate from The University of Texas at Austin's School of Journalism.