TX House Democrats break quorum; Over 200 in SA protest GOP redistricting; Kerr County considers property tax hike

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the mid-afternoon. Otherwise, it will be sunny and hot for a high near 99.

Texas House Democrats leave the state, break quorum

Texas Democratic lawmakers left the state Sunday to prevent the passage of a new congressional map crafted to add five additional Republican congressional seats and preserve Republican control of Congress.

Democrats argue that the sudden urgency to redistrict Texas is an illegal attempt by President Trump to hold on to power.

"This statement, this quorum break, is not about the Democratic Party. It’s about the democratic process," said San Antonio State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement late last night he would attempt to remove absent Democrats from office if they are not present at the Capitol when the legislature reconvenes at 3 p.m. today.

San Antonians protest GOP redistricting

Protesters against redistricting gathered Saturday for a rally and march prior to the Democrats' decision to break quorum last night.

More than 200 people marched through the streets of downtown San Antonio protesting the Texas GOP redistricting effort that would take away Democratic seats in Congress.

"I'm marching to show people that there's a lot of resistance, and if we don't show resistance, everybody thinks that everybody's OK with it," said participant Heidi Christensen.

The rally and March were part of a larger effort across the country organized by 50501 to bring attention to what the group says is a loss of democratic freedoms.

Mayor Jones loses another staffer

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones’ first communications director is out less than a week after he officially took the role.

Gary Cooper officially started the role of communications director last Monday, though he was present during a council meeting last month.

He was reassigned from the position on Thursday afternoon and will return to the role he previously had at the city’s Neighborhood and Housing Services Department on Monday.

Cooper said Jones and her chief of staff decided he was not a good fit for the position. A chief of staff and a communications director have both left those positions during the mayor's first two months in office.

Kerr County to take on property tax rate

The property tax rate for flood-ravaged Kerr County is back before Kerr County commissioners today.

The agenda for their 9 a.m. courthouse meeting calls for discussions on the property tax rate. Talks about a possible increase in the property tax rate to help pay for flood recovery have generated some public protests.

The flood washed away $240 million worth of property values. Residents say repairs, like those to roads, are needed now, especially as government flood relief dollars can be slow to arrive.

Commissioners are tackling the county budget and flood recovery at the same time.

Virtual Reality could help dementia patients

A study out of Texas A&M in using virtual reality to enhance the quality of life for older adults living with dementia.

Paul Kim, a health technology researcher with the university and a lead on the study, explained that nature exposure using VR is more beneficial for the patients’ needs.

"We cannot treat their dementia or Alzheimer's disease, but as a researcher, we do our best to enrich their lives and also reduce their stress, loneliness, depression, and improve their quality of life," he said.

The patients use the VR headsets twice a week and Kim explained he has witnessed the patients remember old memories.

Boy injured by octopus at SA aquarium

A viral video of an incident that occurred at the San Antonio Aquarium between a six-year-old boy and an octopus has gained national attention.

San Antonio mother Britney Taryn said she and her son visited the Aquarium on Bandera Road last month in an exhibit where people can touch and interact with sea life.

The young boy was touching a Giant Pacific octopus when the creature latched on to the boy’s arm and wouldn’t release it. Three employees eventually came to remove the octopus from his arm.

The incident left several bruises on the child. Taryn is calling for the aquarium to change its exhibit to protect visitors and the animals.