SA Council approves Spurs term sheet; US Rep. Chip Roy enters race for Texas AG; Flood safety bills advance

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a 30% chance to see some afternoon showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny today, with a high near 94.

Terms sheet for downtown Spurs arena moves forward

San Antonio City Council voted 7-4 on a non-binding terms sheet with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday — a detailed framework for how a new downtown Spurs arena will be paid for and operated.

An effort put forth by Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones to pause a vote on the terms failed to pass.

Bexar County voters will decide in November whether to support an increase to the county venue tax, a critical funding source for the arena.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said she would also push to get the city's 2026 infrastructure bond for downtown area improvements up for a citywide vote.

Another SA school asks for tax rate increase

East Central ISD will be asking voters to approve an additional five cents to the tax rate that pays for teacher salaries and school operations.

District officials say that will bring East Central an additional $7.6 million in revenue and still keep the district’s total tax rate under a dollar per 100 dollars of value. That’s one of the lowest school district tax rates in Bexar County.

The majority of a district’s tax rate — and the majority of a district’s funding — is set by the state, and it doesn’t increase even when property values rise.

Judson ISD and Schertz-Cibolo Universal City are also asking voters for increases this fall.

Chip Roy announces run for Texas AG

San Antonio and Hill Country Congressman Chip Roy will not seek reelection to Congress but instead will seek the Republican nomination for Texas Attorney General.

Roy will be entering an already crowded field of candidates seeking to replace current Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running for the Republican nomination for Senate.

Roy has served in Congress since 2019 and is known in Washington D.C. for his combative style. As the policy chair of the House Freedom Caucus, Roy adopted the fiscal conservative line but then voted in favor of the GOP’s deficit-growing Big Beautiful Bill.

The Maryland native previously served as First Assistant Attorney General under Paxton.

Texas lawmakers OK flood safety measures in youth camps

The Texas Senate passed a bill last night that aims to improve campground and youth camp safety for future severe weather events following the July 4 flooding.

Senate Bill 1 — named the Heaven's 27 Camp Safety Act after the staff and campers killed from the Chirstian summer camp, Camp Mystic — requires youth camps and campgrounds to maintain real-time weather alert systems, train staff on evacuation routes, and develop emergency preparedness plans.

The bill also prohibits cabins from being used as sleeping quarters along dangerous river floodplains.

The Texas House also passed its own camp flood safety bill, which would prohibit youth camps from being licensed if they’re in a flood plain.

$40 million to help rebuild flood-impacted homes

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country announced Thursday a 40-million-dollar housing recovery fund to help families rebuild following the deadly July 4 flood.

Impacted residents can use the fund for temporary housing assistance, repairs and rebuilding, and to access case managers.

"Whatever home looks like—whether it's a rebuilt house, a repaired RV, or a safe, temporary apartment — this fund will help families get home," said Austin Dickson, the Foundation's CEO.

The fund marks the first step in the foundation's goal to address housing, mental health, economic recovery, and long-term flood recovery needs.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is a sponsor of TPR.

Joined the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country in Kerrville to announce over $40 MILLION to support long term housing.



These funds will get Texans back in their homes and rebuild stronger communities.



This is another example of Texans helping Texans. pic.twitter.com/IZ2qSU65Us — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 21, 2025

Murder rate in TX border cities among lowest in the nation

Th FBI's 2024 crime report finds murder rates remain low in South Texas border cities.

The national murder rate last year was about five victims per 100,000 people. Here in San Antonio, it was about eight victims per 100,000 residents.

However, in cities like Laredo and Brownsville, there were about two victims per the same population group.

The cities with the highest murder rates in the U.S. were Baltimore, Detroit, and Cleveland in that order and each having 30 or more murders per 100,000 people.