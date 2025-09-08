TPR News Now: Monday, September 8, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez faces censure vote after DWI arrest
- San Antonio Spurs hold a pro-Project Marvel rally over the weekend
- New records show school officials discussed $1 million payout following Uvalde shooting
- City council again pushes back on Mayor Jones
- Mariachi Mondays at the Pearl begin this month
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be mostly sunny with a high near 90. Mostly clear tonight, with a cool low around 68.
