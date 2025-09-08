© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday, September 8, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published September 8, 2025 at 5:24 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • SA Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez faces censure vote after DWI arrest
  • San Antonio Spurs hold a pro-Project Marvel rally over the weekend
  • New records show school officials discussed $1 million payout following Uvalde shooting
  • City council again pushes back on Mayor Jones
  • Mariachi Mondays at the Pearl begin this month

Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be mostly sunny with a high near 90. Mostly clear tonight, with a cool low around 68.

Marian Navarro
