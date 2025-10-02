TPR News Now: Thursday, October 2, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA will not see immediate impacts of government shutdown
- Education advocacy group urges Congress to pass budget
- TX death row inmate seeks another stay in shaken baby case
- Councilwoman demands formal position from SAWS, Edwards Aquifer on water treatment plant
- Eagle Pass casino reopens tomorrow following deadly shooting
- Bexar County confirms 15th case of rabies
Today's weather in San Antonio: Another sunny day with a high near 95. Today is the fourth consecutive Ozone Action Day for the area.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.