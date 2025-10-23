TPR News Now: Thursday, October 23, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- The TCEQ approves permit for a controversial wastewater treatment plant
- Pre-K 4 SA opens its new South Education Center
- Federal judge finds book rating law unconstitutional
- Bill Miller Bar-B-Que makes donation to Meals on Wheels amid disrupted services
- San Antonio Spurs dominate season opener against Dallas Mavericks
Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 89. Increasing clouds tonight, with a low around 70. Forecast calls for rain chances beginning tomorrow.
