TPR News Now: Thursday, October 23, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published October 23, 2025 at 5:58 AM CDT
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • The TCEQ approves permit for a controversial wastewater treatment plant
  • Pre-K 4 SA opens its new South Education Center
  • Federal judge finds book rating law unconstitutional
  • Bill Miller Bar-B-Que makes donation to Meals on Wheels amid disrupted services
  • San Antonio Spurs dominate season opener against Dallas Mavericks

Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 89. Increasing clouds tonight, with a low around 70. Forecast calls for rain chances beginning tomorrow.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

