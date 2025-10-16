© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Thursday, October 16, 2025

By Norma Martinez
Published October 16, 2025 at 5:05 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Two SAPD officers injured in a shootout Wednesday are recovering
  • New poll finds lagging support for a proposed downtown Spurs arena
  • Boerne ISD is asking voters to approve a tax rate increase to generate revenue
  • Bexar County's voter registration backlog clears in time for early voting Oct. 20
  • SA's outdoor arts festival Luminaria includes a tribute to Flaco Jimenez

Today's weather in San Antonio: A mostly sunny afternoon, not as hot, a high around 88. Mostly clear tonight, a low around 66.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now TPRTop Stories
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez