TPR News Now: Thursday, October 16, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Two SAPD officers injured in a shootout Wednesday are recovering
- New poll finds lagging support for a proposed downtown Spurs arena
- Boerne ISD is asking voters to approve a tax rate increase to generate revenue
- Bexar County's voter registration backlog clears in time for early voting Oct. 20
- SA's outdoor arts festival Luminaria includes a tribute to Flaco Jimenez
Today's weather in San Antonio: A mostly sunny afternoon, not as hot, a high around 88. Mostly clear tonight, a low around 66.
