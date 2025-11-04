TPR News Now: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Bexar County voters to decide on the fate of Propositions A & B
- American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions reacts to Alamo controversy
- Texas AG's claims about Tylenol not supported by research
- Retired Sergeant takes the stand in ongoing SAPD shooting trial
Today's weather in San Antonio: Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 80 and some light winds. Clear tonight, with a low around 56.
