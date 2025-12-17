© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published December 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Bexar County moves forward with Next Generation Flood Warning System
  • Two flood-related bills closer to implementation
  • Texas Agriculture Commissioner weighs in on federal hemp ban
  • Past-due balances to CPS Energy skyrocket by $10M
  • New and existing home sales drop in Nov.
  • Spurs fail to beat Knicks in NBA Cup

Today's weather in San Antonio: Areas of dense fog in morning. There's a chance to see some showers in the afternoon, otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 69.

Marian Navarro
