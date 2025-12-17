TPR News Now: Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Bexar County moves forward with Next Generation Flood Warning System
- Two flood-related bills closer to implementation
- Texas Agriculture Commissioner weighs in on federal hemp ban
- Past-due balances to CPS Energy skyrocket by $10M
- New and existing home sales drop in Nov.
- Spurs fail to beat Knicks in NBA Cup
Today's weather in San Antonio: Areas of dense fog in morning. There's a chance to see some showers in the afternoon, otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 69.
