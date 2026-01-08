TPR News Now: Thursday, January 8, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Judge rules against granting a mistrial in Uvalde school cop case
- SA will replace rainbow crosswalk with rainbow sidewalk
- Texas Medical Association urges Congress to reinstate healthcare tax credit
- Over 500 miles of border buoys will be installed along the Rio Grande
Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start off cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 80. Increasing clouds tonight with a low around 61.
