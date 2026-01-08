© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Thursday, January 8, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published January 8, 2026 at 6:00 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Judge rules against granting a mistrial in Uvalde school cop case
  • SA will replace rainbow crosswalk with rainbow sidewalk
  • Texas Medical Association urges Congress to reinstate healthcare tax credit
  • Over 500 miles of border buoys will be installed along the Rio Grande

Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start off cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 80. Increasing clouds tonight with a low around 61.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now TPRTop Stories
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro