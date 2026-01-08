TPR News Now: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Judge rules against granting a mistrial in Uvalde school cop case

SA will replace rainbow crosswalk with rainbow sidewalk

Texas Medical Association urges Congress to reinstate healthcare tax credit

Over 500 miles of border buoys will be installed along the Rio Grande

Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start off cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 80. Increasing clouds tonight with a low around 61.