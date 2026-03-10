TPR News Now: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Mariachi students detained by ICE released after bipartisan pressure
- Lawmakers continue to call to shutter Dilley detention facility
- Bexar County Commissioners to vote on resolution opposing SA ICE facility
- Mayor Jones commissions group to focus on economic security
- Legendary musician Augie Meyers dies
Today's weather in San Antonio: 20% chance of showers throughout the day. Otherwise, cloudy with a high near 83. A low near 63 later tonight.
