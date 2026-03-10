© 2026 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published March 10, 2026 at 5:58 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Mariachi students detained by ICE released after bipartisan pressure
  • Lawmakers continue to call to shutter Dilley detention facility
  • Bexar County Commissioners to vote on resolution opposing SA ICE facility
  • Mayor Jones commissions group to focus on economic security
  • Legendary musician Augie Meyers dies

Today's weather in San Antonio: 20% chance of showers throughout the day. Otherwise, cloudy with a high near 83. A low near 63 later tonight.

Marian Navarro
