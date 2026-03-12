TPR News Now: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Number of detainees at Dilley facility drops

New proposal could bring SA council meetings to different parts of the city

SAFD looking into fire outside of proposed ICE facility

Area home sales continue to see slowdown

Program helps conserve the city's historic east side cemeteries

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and cool with a high near 68. Clear tonight with a low near 44.