TPR News Now: Thursday, March 12, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Number of detainees at Dilley facility drops
- New proposal could bring SA council meetings to different parts of the city
- SAFD looking into fire outside of proposed ICE facility
- Area home sales continue to see slowdown
- Program helps conserve the city's historic east side cemeteries
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and cool with a high near 68. Clear tonight with a low near 44.
