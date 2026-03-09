TPR News Now: Monday, March 9, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Texas school voucher program may not have enough money to keep up with demand
- Three mariachi students from the RGV are detained by ICE
- Addition planned for historic River Walk structure
- International Women's March in SA draws 200+ to a rainy Main Plaza
Today's weather in San Antonio: Dense a.m. fog. Cloudy skies into the evening. High 82, low 68.
