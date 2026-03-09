© 2026 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now: Monday, March 9, 2026

By Norma Martinez
Published March 9, 2026 at 6:20 AM CDT
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Texas school voucher program may not have enough money to keep up with demand
  • Three mariachi students from the RGV are detained by ICE
  • Addition planned for historic River Walk structure
  • International Women's March in SA draws 200+ to a rainy Main Plaza

Today's weather in San Antonio: Dense a.m. fog. Cloudy skies into the evening. High 82, low 68.

