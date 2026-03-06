TPR News Now: Friday, March 6, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Embattled Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales ends reelection bid

San Antonio approves resolution to regulate detention centers

TX Supreme Court hears arguments over public beach access near SpaceX

Gas prices skyrocket in response to Iran war

Today's weather in San Antonio: 30% chance for rain, some sunshine by this afternoon, windy, high 83. Diminishing winds tonight. 80% chance for rain Saturday & Sunday.