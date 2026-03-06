TPR News Now: Friday, March 6, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Embattled Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales ends reelection bid
- San Antonio approves resolution to regulate detention centers
- TX Supreme Court hears arguments over public beach access near SpaceX
- Gas prices skyrocket in response to Iran war
Today's weather in San Antonio: 30% chance for rain, some sunshine by this afternoon, windy, high 83. Diminishing winds tonight. 80% chance for rain Saturday & Sunday.
