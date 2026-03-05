© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Thursday, March 5, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published March 5, 2026 at 6:08 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Rep. Tony Gonzales admits to affair and will cooperate with ethics investigation
  • CPS Energy continues efforts to finalize its budget
  • SA Council to consider resolution regarding ICE facility
  • Local college leaders pledge to increase number of college graduates
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office steps up law enforcement presence after Austin shooting

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 20% chance of showers before noon, then the day will gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 85.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now Top StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro