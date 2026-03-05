TPR News Now: Thursday, March 5, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Rep. Tony Gonzales admits to affair and will cooperate with ethics investigation
- CPS Energy continues efforts to finalize its budget
- SA Council to consider resolution regarding ICE facility
- Local college leaders pledge to increase number of college graduates
- Bexar County Sheriff's Office steps up law enforcement presence after Austin shooting
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 20% chance of showers before noon, then the day will gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 85.
