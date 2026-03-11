TPR News Now: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- South Central Texas, Hill Country experience severe weather last night
- Bexar County Commissioners oppose East Side ICE facility
- SA council member proposes internship program for at-risk youth
- Concerns over UT San Antonio's consolidation of race and gender studies
Today's weather in San Antonio: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early morning. Otherwise, it will be sunny with a high near 84.
