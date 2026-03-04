TPR News Now: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



James Talarico defeats Jasmine Crockett in Democratic primary for U.S. Senate seat

Former SA Mayor Ron Nirenberg wins Democratic nomination for Bexar County Judge

Republican Tony Gonzales heads to a runoff

Two Democratic candidates head to runoff in Bexar County DA race

Former MLB star Mark Teixeria, scientist Kristin Hook will fight in Nov. for Texas' 21st Congressional District

Today's weather in San Antonio: A chance of showers and thunderstorms possible after noon. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 85.