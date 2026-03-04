TPR News Now: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- James Talarico defeats Jasmine Crockett in Democratic primary for U.S. Senate seat
- Former SA Mayor Ron Nirenberg wins Democratic nomination for Bexar County Judge
- Republican Tony Gonzales heads to a runoff
- Two Democratic candidates head to runoff in Bexar County DA race
- Former MLB star Mark Teixeria, scientist Kristin Hook will fight in Nov. for Texas' 21st Congressional District
Today's weather in San Antonio: A chance of showers and thunderstorms possible after noon. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 85.
