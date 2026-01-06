TPR News Now: Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Jury selected in trial of former Uvalde school district police officer
- Mexico condemns US military operation in Venezuela
- Vaccine scientist talks vaccine scale backs
- Gov. Abbott wants new anti-fraud measures for child care programs
- 2025 holiday shopping season got off to a flat start
Today's weather in San Antonio: Some areas of fog in the morning, otherwise it will clear for a high near 83. Mostly clear tonight with a low around 60.
