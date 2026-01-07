TPR News Now: Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Surprise testimony could lead to mistrial in former Uvalde school cop case
- DOJ says Mexico played critical role in Venezuela's drug network
- Soldiers injured in Venezuela operation recovering in SA
- Scottish Rite says SA Phil failed to pay up, according to court filing
- SA's annual DreamWeek starts this Friday
Today's weather in San Antonio: Some areas of patchy fog possible in the early morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny with a high near 80.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.