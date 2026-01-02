TPR News Now: Friday, January 2, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Local nonprofit dedicated to improving health equity to get its first headquarters
- Prayer vigil will be held tomorrow for Camila Mendoza Olmos
- New detection of New World Screwworm confirmed near Texas-Mexico border
- Several new TX laws took effect Jan. 1
- The impact of two now-expired energy tax credits for homeowners
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be sunny today with a high near 85. Mostly clear tonight with a low around 59.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.