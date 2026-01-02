TPR News Now: Friday, January 2, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Local nonprofit dedicated to improving health equity to get its first headquarters

Prayer vigil will be held tomorrow for Camila Mendoza Olmos

New detection of New World Screwworm confirmed near Texas-Mexico border

Several new TX laws took effect Jan. 1

The impact of two now-expired energy tax credits for homeowners

Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be sunny today with a high near 85. Mostly clear tonight with a low around 59.