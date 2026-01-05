TPR News Now: Monday, January 5, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- San Antonians protest, celebrate US military action in Venezuela
- Jury selection begins today in the trial connected to 2022 Robb Elementary school shooting
- Memorial celebrates the life of Camila Mendoza Olmos
- SAISD Foundation celebrates 20 years of service to the school district
- SA's annual DreamWeek summit takes place this month
Today's weather in San Antonio: There could be areas of dense fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, the day will start off cloudy then gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 75.
