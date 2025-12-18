TPR News Now: Thursday, December 18, 2025
This morning's headlines:
- ICE detains immigrants under "Operation Irish Goodbye"
- Bexar County allocates funds for immigrant legal services
- City council to vote on municipal election move
- Planning Commission will consider Guajolote Ranch taxing proposal next month
- Animal Care Services talks spay/neuter services, staffing
Today's weather in San Antonio: Patchy fog in the early morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy then gradually clear with a high near 79. Clear tonight with a low around 46.
