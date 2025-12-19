© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Friday, December 19, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published December 19, 2025 at 6:05 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • City elections will change dates during odd numbered years
  • Catholic Charities to assist those evicted in unincorporated areas of the county
  • Bexar County urges rehearing for Guajolote Ranch wastewater permit
  • Texas faces a worsening nurse shortage

Today's weather in San Antonio: The morning will start off cool and gradually warm for a sunny high near 67. Clear tonight with a low near 48.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now Top StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro