TPR News Now: Friday, December 19, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- City elections will change dates during odd numbered years
- Catholic Charities to assist those evicted in unincorporated areas of the county
- Bexar County urges rehearing for Guajolote Ranch wastewater permit
- Texas faces a worsening nurse shortage
Today's weather in San Antonio: The morning will start off cool and gradually warm for a sunny high near 67. Clear tonight with a low near 48.
