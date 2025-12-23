TPR News Now: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Mayor Jones urges Gov. Abbott to join summer food program
- At least 5 dead following plane crash in Galveston
- SAPD warns holiday shoppers against pirates and juggers
- FDA recalls yogurt sold at H-E-B
- How to protect your mental health during the holidays
Today's weather in San Antonio: Areas of patchy fog in the early morning, otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high near 80. Increasing clouds with a low around 65.
