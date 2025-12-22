TPR News Now: Monday, December 22, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Federal government OKs five new contracts for border wall construction
- Records related to death of congressional staffer will remain sealed
- UT Health doctor discusses whooping cough
- US 90 expansion project in West Bexar County underway
- The impact of holiday depression
Today's weather in San Antonio: It will be cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 76. Increasing clouds tonight with a low around 66.
