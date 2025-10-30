TPR News Now: Thursday, October 30, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- The pitch in support of a new San Antonio Spurs arena
- School meals, funding for most Head Start programs to continue amid shutdown
- New report highlights health inequities across Bexar County
- SA's Day of the Dead celebrations pull in larger crowds
Today's weather in San Antonio: Temperatures will warm up from the low to mid 40s this morning to a sunny high of 73.
