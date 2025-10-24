© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Friday, October 24, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published October 24, 2025 at 6:02 AM CDT
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Opponents of Props A & B file ethics complaint against SA councilmembers
  • Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for the head of the Alamo Trust to resign
  • New analysis finds 5% of Bexar County residents don't have legal status
  • Possibility of passenger rail between Austin and SA explored
  • Prepare for heavy downtown traffic this weekend

Today's weather in San Antonio: There are heavy rain chances this Friday and Saturday for the San Antonio area, with total rainfall amounts expected to average about an inch. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s.

