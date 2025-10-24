TPR News Now: Friday, October 24, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Opponents of Props A & B file ethics complaint against SA councilmembers
- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for the head of the Alamo Trust to resign
- New analysis finds 5% of Bexar County residents don't have legal status
- Possibility of passenger rail between Austin and SA explored
- Prepare for heavy downtown traffic this weekend
Today's weather in San Antonio: There are heavy rain chances this Friday and Saturday for the San Antonio area, with total rainfall amounts expected to average about an inch. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s.
