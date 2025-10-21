TPR News Now: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA will seek exemption to keep rainbow crosswalk
- Local leaders call for voters to say "yes" to Spurs, rodeo propositions
- New SAISD test finds below-average reading readiness
- Cybersecurity agency launches at UT San Antonio
- New Uvalde elementary opened for its first day of school Monday.
Today's weather in San Antonio: You may see some patchy fog in the early morning, otherwise it's going to be sunny and breezy with a high near 89.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.