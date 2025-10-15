TPR News Now: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Fitness standards send some Texas National Guard troops in Chicago back home
- Murder trial for former SAPD officers continues
- Middle, high school libraries in New Braunfels close for book review
- Kerr County hears progress report on flood warning system
- SA's Museo del Westside opens this Saturday
- White Cane Day promotes independence for those with low or no vision
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be sunny with a high near 91. Mostly clear tonight, for a low arond 65.
