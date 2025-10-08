TPR News Now: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Texas National Guard troops arrive in Chicago

Trial moves out of Uvalde for former school cop who responded to 2022 shooting

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones hosts town hall on SA's Northeast side tomorrow

How much info does an LGBTQ advocacy group need to hand in to the AG's office?

SA's Henry Cisneros talks congestion on I-35

Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be mostly sunny with a high near 92. Mostly clear tonight for a low around 72.