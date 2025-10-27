TPR News Now: Monday, October 27, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- H-E-B makes $6M donation to Meals on Wheels, food banks
- SA Food Bank plans to "empty its warehouse" to meet food need during shutdown
- New Braunfels ISD reopens libraries today
- TX lawmakers want Mexico pressured over failed water deliveries
- Lesson learned from July 4 floods shared at Texas Water Symposium
- San Antonians turn out for Muertos Fest
Today's weather in San Antonio: Some patchy fog early this morning. Otherwise, sunny with a high near 88. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 68. Lows will drop to the low 50s, high 40s starting tomorrow.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.