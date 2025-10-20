TPR News Now: Monday, October 20, 2025
This morning's headlines:
- Early voting begins today across Texas. What's on the ballot in Bexar County?
- Prop 16 on the ballot clarifies that a person must be a U.S. citizen to vote in Texas
- Thousands gather at Travis Park for the No Kings protest
- The Edwards Aquifer nears record lows
- Texans can now screen at home for cervical cancer
- Bexar County partners with Spectrum to expand broadband connectivity
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and breezy, high 93. Increasing clouds tonight, diminishing winds, low 70.
