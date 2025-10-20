TPR News Now: Monday, October 20, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Early voting begins today across Texas. What's on the ballot in Bexar County?

Prop 16 on the ballot clarifies that a person must be a U.S. citizen to vote in Texas

Thousands gather at Travis Park for the No Kings protest

The Edwards Aquifer nears record lows

Texans can now screen at home for cervical cancer

Bexar County partners with Spectrum to expand broadband connectivity

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and breezy, high 93. Increasing clouds tonight, diminishing winds, low 70.