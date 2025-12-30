TPR News Now: Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Local, federal law enforcement search for missing 19-year-old woman
- Republican Party of TX sues over open primaries
- Musical Bridges makes documentary on Black musical influences
- SAPD advocates for a safe New Year's
- USC takes on TCU in SA Valero Alamo Bowl tonight
Today's weather in San Antonio: The morning will start off chilly then gradually warm for a sunny high near 59. Clear with a low around 37 later tonight.
