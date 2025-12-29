TPR News Now: Monday, December 29, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- What you need to know about Texas' school voucher program
- TCEQ declines to take another look at Guajolote Ranch wastewater permit
- The state of homelessness in SA
- San Antonio sees cold front, harsh winds
Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a slight chance of sprinkles in the early morning, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50. A wind advisory is in effect until noon.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.