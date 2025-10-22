TPR News Now: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Texas Civil Rights Project challenges detention of two Iranian nationals

Immigration crackdown contributes to slow Texas job growth

Early voting in Bexar County sees high turnout compared to previous elections

Voters to decide on investment in water infrastructure

Family of missing SA girl seeks answers in cold case

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 86 and some light winds. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low around 68.