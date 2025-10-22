TPR News Now: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Texas Civil Rights Project challenges detention of two Iranian nationals
- Immigration crackdown contributes to slow Texas job growth
- Early voting in Bexar County sees high turnout compared to previous elections
- Voters to decide on investment in water infrastructure
- Family of missing SA girl seeks answers in cold case
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 86 and some light winds. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low around 68.
