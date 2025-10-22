© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published October 22, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Texas Civil Rights Project challenges detention of two Iranian nationals
  • Immigration crackdown contributes to slow Texas job growth
  • Early voting in Bexar County sees high turnout compared to previous elections
  • Voters to decide on investment in water infrastructure
  • Family of missing SA girl seeks answers in cold case

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 86 and some light winds. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low around 68.

Marian Navarro
