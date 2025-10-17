TPR News Now: Friday, October 17, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA City Council considers how to respond to future potential budget cuts

SA voters have low opinion of Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones

First Amendment advocates ask U.S. Supreme Court to take on Llano library cases

Gov. Greg Abbott deploys the National Guard to Austin ahead of No King's Day protest

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny, high 91. Increasing clouds tonight, low 72. A sunny, warm Saturday with a high of 94 precedes a windier, cooler Sunday with a high of 86.