TPR News Now: Friday, October 17, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA City Council considers how to respond to future potential budget cuts
- SA voters have low opinion of Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones
- First Amendment advocates ask U.S. Supreme Court to take on Llano library cases
- Gov. Greg Abbott deploys the National Guard to Austin ahead of No King's Day protest
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny, high 91. Increasing clouds tonight, low 72. A sunny, warm Saturday with a high of 94 precedes a windier, cooler Sunday with a high of 86.
