TPR News Now: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Nationwide THC ban could be included in bill to reopen federal government
- Camp Mystic responds to July 4 flood lawsuits
- Alamo Cenotaph rededicated a few weeks after leadership shake-up
- NEISD to lease shuttered middle school to local organization
- UT Health San Antonio celebrates new Center for Brain Health
Today's weather in San Antonio: It will start off cool in the morning and warm up throughout the day for a high near 82. Mostly clear tonight, for a low around 60.
